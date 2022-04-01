Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,721.89

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,721.89 ($48.75) and traded as high as GBX 3,906.50 ($51.17). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,900 ($51.09), with a volume of 3,595,684 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.48) to GBX 4,800 ($62.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.48) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,070 ($53.31).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,724.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.01) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,222.69). Insiders bought 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

