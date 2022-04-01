DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 176,227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 560,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,376. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

