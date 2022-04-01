DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,248 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 102,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 136,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 988,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,151. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

