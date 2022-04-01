DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 212,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDTK remained flat at $$1.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

