DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Discovery by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,703 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 107,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,959. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

