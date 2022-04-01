DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.15. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,880. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.41. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

