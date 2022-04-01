DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American National Group by 220.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. 138,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,856. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

