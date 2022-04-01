DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 616,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 92,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,074. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

