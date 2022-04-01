DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 370 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.46. 7,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.