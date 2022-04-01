Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

