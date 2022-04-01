Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €166.30 ($182.75).

ETR DB1 opened at €163.00 ($179.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a one year high of €164.35 ($180.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is €155.16 and its 200-day moving average is €148.78.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

