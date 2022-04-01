Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $173.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

