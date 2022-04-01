Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

DM stock remained flat at $$4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,207,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.