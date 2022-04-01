Dero (DERO) Price Hits $11.86 on Major Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $11.86 or 0.00026202 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $146.80 million and $722,472.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.04 or 0.07277059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00821461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00100652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00480896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00393381 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,535 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

