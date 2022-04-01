Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 597,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,133 shares of company stock worth $2,074,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

