Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.00. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 5,551 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 253,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

