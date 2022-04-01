Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.00. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 5,551 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.