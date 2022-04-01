Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $54.32, but opened at $52.40. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 55,926 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

