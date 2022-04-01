Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:DKL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,735. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

About Delek Logistics Partners (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.