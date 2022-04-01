Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DDF remained flat at $$10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

