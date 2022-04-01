Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DDF remained flat at $$10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
