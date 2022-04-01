Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00026762 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00863202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.