Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

