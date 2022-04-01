Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

