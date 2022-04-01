Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

