Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

LHX stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.60 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

