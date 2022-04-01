Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

