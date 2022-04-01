Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.