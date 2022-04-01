DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s business model is designed to earn stable fee-based revenues from key midstream assets that are being utilized by shippers and customers over a long period. Its massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Also, its 37 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. Its Spindletop natural gas storage unit in Southeast Texas is also a major positive. Notably, the partnership's ability to generate huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. For the year ended Dec 31, 2021, it generated $122 million of excess free cash flow, which is about 44% higher than the full-year 2020 level of $85 million. The leading midstream firm expects a distributable cash flow of $900-$1,010 million, while excess free cash flow is projected to be $425-$585 million.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCP. Barclays dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

