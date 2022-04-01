Davidson Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

