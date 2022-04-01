Davidson Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

MDT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

