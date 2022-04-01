Davidson Trust Co. Buys 130 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.18. 79,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

