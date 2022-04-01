Davidson Investment Advisors Takes $3.64 Million Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 80,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $889,000.

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.41. 36,503 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37.

