Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 47,074 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,074 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 351,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097,241. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

