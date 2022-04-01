Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $43,258,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of MS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. 145,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,908. The company has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

