Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $15,677,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $53.15. 18,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.