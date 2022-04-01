Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 913 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. 58,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $137.56 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

