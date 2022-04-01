Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,836 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 289,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $71.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

