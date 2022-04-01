Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 682 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $168.13. 15,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

