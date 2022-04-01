David S. Boone Acquires 200 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director David S. Boone acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NWLI traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $210.40. 6,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552. The stock has a market cap of $765.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.37. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

