David L. Magdol Sells 50,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAIN stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

