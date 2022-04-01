Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.47. 3,879,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,163.55 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,523 shares of company stock valued at $83,107,263 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

