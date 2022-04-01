Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €54.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($59.34) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €50.03 ($54.98) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.51.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

