Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DAC opened at $102.58 on Friday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Danaos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

