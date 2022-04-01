DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

