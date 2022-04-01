DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

