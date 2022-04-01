DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.88 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

