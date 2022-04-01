DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $29.58 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

