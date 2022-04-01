D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 505041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

