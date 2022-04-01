Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 3,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,401. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

