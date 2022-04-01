Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

