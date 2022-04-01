Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 259.35 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.46. Curtis Banks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

